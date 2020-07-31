Westpark business burns in 2-alarm fire in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A cavalry of firefighters and response crews are working to battle a massive fire at a southwest Houston business that has gone to two alarms.

The fire broke out some time before 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 7800 block of Westpark Drive near Hillcroft.

Houston Fire Department crews could be seen spraying water from above with ladder trucks and on the ground with engine crews. HFD's hazardous materials response teams were on the scene, though it wasn't yet clear if there were dangerous items involved.

Flames towered high above the building, which was identified as a salon and spa wholesale business.

Traffic along Westpark Drive was being diverted due to the large presence of rescue crews and equipment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
