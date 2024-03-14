2 people rescued after becoming trapped in 10-foot trench in southwest Houston, HFD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities rescued two people who were trapped in a trench Thursday afternoon in southwest Houston.

The Houston Fire Department responded within six minutes of receiving the call to the 7100 block of Buffalo Speedway near Maroneal.

Two people were pulled out of the 10-foot trench between two apartment buildings at the Camden Vanderbilt at 3:13 p.m. HFD said one person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

A resident said there has been construction on the property for about a month and orange fencing around the area.

About 41 members of HFD responded to the call, and a member of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) arrived on the scene at about 5 p.m.

It is unclear if the individuals were working when the incident occurred.

