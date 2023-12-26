Spring Branch family gets Christmas surprise from HFD paramedic who saved mom's life

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A moment highlighting the spirit of giving was caught on camera when a paramedic with the Houston Fire Department gave a special visit to one family in Spring Branch.

An ABC13 viewer said she wanted to share what the paramedic did: He gave a little help during the holidays.

Lyth shared a surveillance video with Eyewitness News, showing the moment her family opened their front door to a familiar face.

"Remember me?" the HFD parademic, David, asked with a smile on his face. He was there when Lyth's mother needed emergency services in the middle of the night.

Lyth said her mother, Lina, has had her share of illnesses recently and needed an ambulance at least seven times in the last two months due to diabetes, high blood pressure, and low weight, even leading her to sometimes fall unconscious.

Lina, who is a Spring Branch ISD special needs transportation assistant, has had to miss work the last couple of weeks due to her illnesses.

On Thursday, Lina's family made another call to 911, and David was at their home to aid Lina. On Friday, David knocked on their door again, but this time, bearing gifts.

In the video, the family can be heard greeting David with laughter and cheer.

Lyth told ABC13 that David brought a LEGO set for her 9-year-old son and a $500 gift card for their family.

Whether or not you believe in Santa Claus and his helpers, the impact of holiday magic is undeniable.

