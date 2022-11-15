Houston's Super Feast in need of donations and volunteers for Thanksgiving

Help spread some holiday cheer today! Super Feast desperately needs volunteers to feed more than 30,000 Houstonians.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Next week is Thanksgiving and the people organizing the annual Super Feast need lots of help.

The City Wide Club says it still needs 8,500 turkeys to pull off the traditional Super Feast on Thanksgiving Day.

Here's how you can help. You can call 713-752-CLUB (2582) to coordinate the pick up or delivery of frozen turkeys.

The City Wide Club will also hold the "Super Turkey Drive" on Monday, Nov. 21 at the GRB Convention Center starting at 7 a.m. You can drop off frozen turkeys and canned goods.

Super Feast also needs 1,500 volunteers to pull off the holiday event.

The video featured above is from a report on the Super Feast efforts for Christmas 2021.

Anyone who would like to help with the event can call City Wide Club at 713-752-CLUB (2582) or visit citywideclub.com for details.