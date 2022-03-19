apartment fire

Apartment fire affected over a dozen families: Here's how you can help

By Roxanne Bustamante
EMBED <>More Videos

Apartment fire leaves families looking for help

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Nearly two dozen families are trying to find a place to stay after losing everything in Wednesday's apartment fire.

Houston Fire Department responded to a fire on the 7900 block of Leonora Street near Glenview Drive.


Flames ripped through the roof of a portion of the Leonora Apartment complex. Twenty units were damaged in the fire, leaving many families with nothing.

Derick Taylor said he lives in the apartment unit next to where the fire started. Taylor said his neighbor yelled at him down the street for help and told Taylor his apartment unit was on fire. Taylor immediately ran and started banging on doors to alert and rescue his neighbors.

Taylor was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. He told ABC13 on Friday that it was his birthday the night of the fire. Many people, including Taylor, slept in their cars and on the lawn because they had no place to stay.

People brought food and donations for the families in need. The Red Cross also responded to provide resources and assistance to families. Many though still have not arranged temporary housing as of Friday evening.

Liliana Perez walked through what was left of her sister's apartment unit on the second floor. The roof and everything inside was destroyed.

Perez lives in an apartment unit on the first floor with her parents and brother. Perez said their unit was also damaged, but not as bad as her sister's. Together, the family has lost everything.


"This is material stuff," Perez said, "but it still hurts to see your stuff gone and have to start from the bottom but we do thank all the people that are trying to offer us a way to stay because even our apartments don't know where to put us. They haven't found a place for us to stay."

Dimitri Papadopoulos, the owner of Hangar Kitchen, said he saw the devastating damage and wanted to do something to help. He's offering free meals for the families impacted through the weekend.

"I just wanted to do something for them you know," Papadopoulos said. "I think everybody should do their part, and I was like, you know if we just offer them a free meal or something, just warm food whenever you just lost everything you know so we really just wanted to do our small part to help the community out."

Many children who live in the damaged apartments attend Cornelius Elementary School. The School posted on their Facebook page, that there will be a collection drive on March 19 from 12p.m. until 3 p.m.

For more on this story, follow Roxie Bustamante on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonapartment firefamilyapartments evacuateddonations
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
APARTMENT FIRE
1st responders catch boy, 3, tossed from burning NJ apartment
Man injured in explosion at duplex hours after he just moved in
10 hospitalized, several missing in Md. apartment explosion
At least 50 families left out in cold as winds fueled apartment fire
TOP STORIES
Doctor killed while riding her bike in Galveston
Man found guilty of sexually assaulting child relative in Galveston
Warrant suggests vendor had inside track on Harris County $10M bid
Watson willing to waive no-trade clause for Cleveland, sources say
2 charged in connection with death of human trafficking victim
Houstonian takes his charity pitch to Shark Tank
Woman dies in crash after leaving fight with husband, deputies say
Show More
Teen possibly kidnapped in her own car grew up in Houston area
Air quality drops to unhealthy levels due to Texas wildfire smoke
Houston airport flies high as one of world's best, report says
Princess cruises back into Galveston with new voyages to sunny spots
Hazy start to Saturday, severe storms possible Monday
More TOP STORIES News