Veteran HFD firefighter dies of complications due to COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For the second time in a matter of weeks, the Houston Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own due to COVID-19.HFD Chief Samuel Pena announced Monday morning on Twitter that firefighter Jerry Pacheco, a 17-year veteran of the department, died from complications due to the virus.Pacheco was assigned to Station 101 in Kingwood. He also has a son who is an HFD firefighter.Just last week, HFD asked for prayers for Pacheco, who was in the ICU.On July 20, the department lost a beloved captain to COVID-19.HFD veteran Capt. Leroy Lucio had been on a ventilator for days.Before Lucio's passing, his wife Eulalia "La La" Alaniz, kept an around-the-clock vigil right outside his first floor hospital window at PAM Specialty Hospital of San Antonio.Alaniz was joined night and day for more than two weeks by Lucio's 28-year-old son and 41-year-old stepson. Firefighters from the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association joined them as well, supplying a tent for the group as they held out hope the 29-year HFD vet would improve.Lucio's passing is considered a line-of-duty death, and the first for the Houston Fire Department from COVID-19.