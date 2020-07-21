Coronavirus

Houston Fire Dept. Captain Leroy Lucio dies from COVID-19

A Houston Fire Department Captain passed away on Monday night after battling COVID-19, according to the Houston Professional Firefighters Association (HPFFA).

Leroy Lucio was a 29-year veteran of HFD and a captain at Station 103 in Kingwood. He is the first Houston firefighter to die from complications of COVID-19, HPFFA said.


According to HPFFA, Lucio's death will be classified as a line-of-duty death.

"We mourn the loss of our friend," HPFFA president Patrick Lancton said. "His tragic death is a reminder to be vigilant in our efforts to keep our families, friends and station crews safe in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Last week, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena had announced Lucio had been intubated as he battled the virus in the ICU in a San Antonio hospital.


"I want to please ask the community to keep the Lucio family in their thoughts and their prayers," said Pena.

HPFFA also said details of the memorial service for Capt. Lucio will be announced as soon as possible.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhouston fire departmentcoronavirus deathscoronaviruscoronavirus texasfirefighterscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19 task force member: 'We're at a watershed moment'
Here's how you can land a job in the Katy and Fulshear area
Yosemite Park's wastewater tests positive for COVID-19
Experts say if everyone wears masks we could save 58,000
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HCSO deputy charged with sexual assault
Judge Hidalgo urging schools to go virtual for 8 weeks
Experts say if everyone wears masks we could save 58,000
Doctors see decline in preemie births during lockdown
Mayor Turner reports 884 new COVID cases, 7 new deaths
COVID-19 task force member: 'We're at a watershed moment'
Here's how you can land a job in the Katy and Fulshear area
Show More
Barbers Hill sticks to hair policy that led to suspensions
Two tropical waves to bring soaking storms this week
Yosemite Park's wastewater tests positive for COVID-19
Tropical wave has 30% chance of developing over the Gulf
How the pandemic is impacting this East End funeral home
More TOP STORIES News