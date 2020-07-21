Houston Fire Dept. Captain Leroy Lucio dies from COVID-19

A Houston Fire Department Captain passed away on Monday night after battling COVID-19, according to the Houston Professional Firefighters Association (HPFFA).Leroy Lucio was a 29-year veteran of HFD and a captain at Station 103 in Kingwood. He is the first Houston firefighter to die from complications of COVID-19, HPFFA said.According to HPFFA, Lucio's death will be classified as a line-of-duty death."We mourn the loss of our friend," HPFFA president Patrick Lancton said. "His tragic death is a reminder to be vigilant in our efforts to keep our families, friends and station crews safe in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic."Last week, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena had announced Lucio had been intubated as he battled the virus in the ICU in a San Antonio hospital."I want to please ask the community to keep the Lucio family in their thoughts and their prayers," said Pena.HPFFA also said details of the memorial service for Capt. Lucio will be announced as soon as possible.