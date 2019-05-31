Remembering the Southwest Inn Fire: 6 years since HFD's deadliest day in history

EMBED <>More Videos

Four firefighters were killed in a massive fire at the Southwest Inn on this day in 2013. A fifth firefighter died from his injuries four years later.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was the single biggest loss of life in the history of the Houston Fire Department.

Six years ago, the Southwest Inn fire ultimately claimed the lives of five firefighters.


The four firefighters who died on the scene were Robert Bebee, Robert Garner, Mathew Renaud, and Anne Sullivan.

In March 2017, Captain Bill Dowling, who lost both of his legs in the fire, died of complications from the injuries sustained in the line of duty.

The department has made a lot of changes since the fire.

RELATED: Captain William "Iron Bill" Dowling has died
EMBED More News Videos

Captain Bill Dowling has died nearly four years after the fire at the Southwest Inn.




The day it happened, radio communication was nearly impossible because too many radios were being used at the same time.

Now radio traffic is limited and when a commander sees a building is about to collapse, he can get that information out to everybody to evacuate the building.

Another problem: there was no detailed information about the remodeled building, and firefighters basically went into the structure not knowing its layout.

SEE ALSO: 7 moments we'll remember from Capt. Iron Bill's funeral
EMBED More News Videos

At times somber and other times bittersweet, the funeral for Houston Fire Capt. 'Iron Bill' Dowling was fit for a hero.




The department has updated pre-fire plans that are available electronically to responding fire crews.

Also when the fire happened, the distress buttons on firefighters uniforms were too sensitive, and they could accidentally set off. Now they've been reprogrammed to require two separate pushes to activate.
The area has not changed much since the building was demolished after the fire.
The tributes have been here the entire time, a visual reminder of a terrible loss for the city.

EMBED More News Videos

Today marks four years since the deadly fire at Southwest Inn.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston fire departmentfiredeadly firefirefighter killedfirefighters
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man shoots woman before shooting himself in Katy area, deputies say
Man who broke down door was shot to death by woman inside, police say
Man accused of killing Baytown grandma in bizarre setup due in court
Houston to reveal performers for annual Shell Freedom Over Texas event
Hot with a small rain chance through Wednesday
Study shows how COVID symptoms evolved between delta, omicron
Biden to meet Fed chair as inflation bites US pocketbooks
Show More
Deadline looms for Houston janitors asking $15 an hour in new contract
How drinking coffee is linked to lower risk of death: Study
Driver could face charges after bicyclist hit and killed in W. Houston
17-year-old killed in wrong-way crash, Pasadena police say
Man shoots wife thinking she was an intruder, police say
More TOP STORIES News