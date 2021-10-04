prostitution

13-year HFD captain charged with solicitation of prostitution, court documents show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A firefighter who has been with the Houston Fire Department for 13 years is facing a charge of solicitation of prostitution.

Court documents allege Emmanuel Joel on Oct. 2 offered and agreed to pay a fee for the purpose of engaging in sexual conduct. He appeared in a court room on Monday.

The fire department confirmed Joel is a communication captain, adding he had been relieved of duty with pay pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation.

Acting HFD Chief Michelle McLeod released a statement after Joel's arrest, but didn't offer further comment beyond the 43-year-old's job status.

"It would be irresponsible for the department to comment on another agency's ongoing investigation, except to say this is not representative of the over 3,000 men and women who serve our community with honor and distinction," McLeod said.

Joel, who posted $1,000 bond, is due back in court on Jan. 12, 2022.
