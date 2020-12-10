Construction equipment engulfed in flames after gas main line ruptures in N Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Fire Department is responding to a fire in the 100 block of E. Little York, east of the North Freeway.

According to the Houston Police Department, the fire was caused by a ruptured gas main line at a strip center.

Video from SkyEye shows a piece of construction equipment, which appears to have hit the gas line, engulfed in flames.

Firefighters are spraying water on the building to try and keep it cool.

There are no reported injuries at this time.
