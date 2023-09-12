A man who tried to take money from a Fiesta store off Airline Drive is also accused of fleeing to a home where he allegedly terrorized family members.

Fiesta robbery suspect gets away without cash before intruding home and terrorizing family, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are urging the public to help find the man accused of breaking into a random home Saturday morning, holding the people inside at gunpoint, and sexually assaulting one of the victims.

This allegedly happened right after the suspect broke into a nearby Fiesta store and robbed two employees at gunpoint.

Surveillance video released by police on Tuesday showed the suspect rolling in on a bicycle at about 4:45 a.m. on Sept. 9, before the store opened. He could be seen rummaging through drawers in the back of the store. Investigators believe his motive was cash, but they said he left empty-handed from the grocery store on Airline Drive and West Road.

HPD explained that an alarm was triggered when the man entered the store, alerting a nearby patrol officer and leading to a SWAT response. But Sgt. Benjamin LeBlanc said the suspect escaped through the back door before they could set up a perimeter and catch him.

Investigators said the man later forced entry into a nearby house on Chipman Lane and West Road. He allegedly held the people inside at gunpoint and sexually assaulted one of the victims.

"He did not take that opportunity to go home or hide. He's a violent individual," LeBlanc said. "We believe he might have targeted several houses and just looked for one that fit whatever he was trying to accomplish."

RELATED: Suspect wanted after taking employee hostage inside Fiesta store in north Houston, HPD says

Chief Troy Finner shared that the victimized family is asking for privacy at this time.

"We got a family that's hurting, trying to put their lives (back) together. (It's an) emotional time. We want to ask for prayers for that particular family," Finner said.

Neighbors expressed their shock after hearing that something so heinous could happen so close to home.

"I just feel like we need to watch out for our neighbors a little bit more. These are good people around here who are working or always doing something," neighbor Sam Hall said. "I hadn't thought about getting surveillance cameras before, but now, I'm thinking it would be good."

Investigators fear the suspect could strike again and believe he is dangerous based on his actions during these two incidents.

HPD is asking nearby residents and businesses to check their surveillance cameras between 4:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on Saturday to see if they might've caught anything related to the case.

"We do not believe this is (the suspect's) first time. We believe that there are going to be other crimes associated with him," LeBlanc said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, about 5 feet 5 inches in height, and 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a Cincinnati Reds hat and a Kenneth Cole T-shirt with large "KC" letters on the left sleeve.

"The details in this case enrages all of us in law enforcement," Finner said. "This is a direct message to him. Wherever you go, we will find you."

Finner emphasized that anyone from the undocumented community, who is fearful of repercussions if they come forward, can be assured that they will not be questioned about their citizenship status.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact HPD's Robbery Division at 713-308-0700 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). There is a $25,000 reward for details leading to the suspect's arrest.

For more on this story, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.