Suspect wanted after taking employee hostage inside Fiesta store in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is wanted following a SWAT standoff at a grocery store in north Houston Saturday morning.

According to the Houston Police Department, the call came in at about 5:42 a.m. where an armed man attempted to rob employees inside a Fiesta store on Airline Drive near West Road.

When officers arrived, the robber took an employee hostage and pointed a gun to the employee's head, police said.

Officers said the employee fell and the robber ran to the back of the store.

Police thought the suspect was barricaded inside the store for a couple hours, prompting SWAT to respond to the scene.

After reviewing surveillance video, authorities said they determined the armed man escaped on a bicycle.