24-year-old man charged with fentanyl murder after 16-year-old fatally overdosed on drug

The charge was made possible by a relatively new law that makes it easier for alleged drug dealers to be held accountable.

Omarion Bailey is charged with fentanyl murder after allegedly getting 16-year-old Cooper Root the drug before he fatally overdosed.

Omarion Bailey is charged with fentanyl murder after allegedly getting 16-year-old Cooper Root the drug before he fatally overdosed.

Omarion Bailey is charged with fentanyl murder after allegedly getting 16-year-old Cooper Root the drug before he fatally overdosed.

Omarion Bailey is charged with fentanyl murder after allegedly getting 16-year-old Cooper Root the drug before he fatally overdosed.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of leading a 16-year-old boy to overdose on fentanyl is set to face a judge for the first time on Friday.

Cooper Root is described by his family as a "true light in the world." He died on Sept. 15 after allegedly taking fentanyl.

Omarion Bailey, 24, is currently in the Harris County Jail facing a charge of fentanyl murder by delivery after court documents accuse him of delivering the drug to the teenager.

In September of last year, a new state law was put into effect that created a criminal offense of murder for supplying fentanyl that results in death.

This charge has been used at least one other time in Harris County already, back in November, when an inmate in the county jail was accused of passing fentanyl to fellow inmate Christian Rayo, who died after taking it.

READ MORE: Harris Co. inmate died after snorting powder acquired for noodles, coffee, records allege

Christian Rayo, 18th Harris County inmate death of 2023, died after snorting what was believed to be fentanyl delivered by an inmate, records allege.

ABC13 has spoken to Cooper's family. They were aware of the arrest that's been made. They said Cooper was the third of five children and was one of a kind with a great sense of humor.

Family members said the teen had a goal of one day becoming a counselor so he could help others.

Omarion Bailey is due in court Friday morning.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.