Harris Co. inmate died after snorting powder acquired for noodles, coffee, records allege

Inmate deaths continue to rise late in 2023 as the county reported another in-custody death this week involving a man accused of causing a chase crash that killed his 12-year-old passenger.

Christian Rayo was the 18th county jail death of 2023. Investigators believe he died from drugs passed to him by a fellow inmate.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Inmates trading a powdery substance for three packages of noodles and coffee led to Harris County's 18th in-custody death of the year, records allege.

Eyewitness News reported 28-year-old Christian Rayo's death last Thursday after the Harris County Sheriff's Office said he suffered a medical emergency. Rayo was the third inmate death in four days.

On Tuesday, ABC13 obtained charging documents that allege Rayo died after snorting what investigators believe was fentanyl passed between inmates behind jail walls. Prosecutors charged 41-year-old Michael Roger Barnett with fentanyl murder by delivery, the first such case that the Harris County District Attorney's Office has prosecuted.

According to court records, another inmate, Kahled Azzeh, allegedly acquired a white powdery substance from Barnett in exchange for the food items. Azzeh then shared the substance with Rayo before both were unconscious.

Azzeh and Rayo were rushed to the hospital. Records show that Azzeh survived, later telling the Texas Rangers what took place.

In addition, investigators said cameras picked up the exchange and the inmates ingesting the drug. Records also alleged that Barnett admitted to knowing the substance was fentanyl.

Court paperwork noted that Barnett was convicted of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2019. Rayo was locked up since the start of 2023, accused of causing a crash during a chase that left a 12-year-old girl dead.

Barnett is due to appear in district court on Nov. 28.

The details emerged as another jail drug smuggling case leading to deaths is being prosecuted. Over the weekend, 77-year-old Ronald Lewis was charged with two counts of having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

Deputies accuse Lewis, a defense attorney, of visiting inmates who weren't his clients and passing off paper soaked in drugs for money.

Investigators allege Lewis' actions may have led to at least two inmate deaths from June. HCSO also believes Lewis might not be the only attorney smuggling drugs in the jail.

