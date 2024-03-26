3rd suspect charged in case of teen who died after Texas fentanyl law went into effect, records show

Andrea Moreno is the latest suspect charged in Jovan Ortiz's death. Two other suspects are charged with fentanyl murder by delivery, records state.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A third person has now been charged in connection with the death of a teen who is believed to have died after taking a pill laced with fentanyl.

Andrea Moreno is the latest person charged with possession of a controlled substance six months after the death of 18-year-old Jovan Ortiz.

Her co-defendants, Muhammad Rafay and Angel Barrientos, are charged with fentanyl murder by delivery.

Jovan Ortiz died just a day after a new law took effect last September, allowing alleged drug dealers and distributors to be charged with murder.

ABC13 had talked to John Ortiz, Jovan Ortiz's father, who had the following message:

"To the individuals who are doing this, you are devastating families," he said. "My son had a full future ahead, and you have totally devastated my family and all his loved ones."

Moreno's relationship with Barrientos is unclear, but court documents state she's Rafay's girlfriend. When a search warrant was executed at their apartment, law enforcement reported finding 1,400 grams of meth, 740 grams of Xanax, 30 grams of cocaine, and $24,000 in cash.

According to court documents, Moreno admitted to knowing Rafay is and has been a drug dealer for years and is aware of all the narcotics found in the kitchen.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office told Eyewitness News that so far four people have been charged under the new law.

Rafay and Barrientos face life in prison if convicted.