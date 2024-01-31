Houston FBI agent indicted on theft charges, accused of stealing money from houses that were raided

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A former FBI special agent for the Houston Field Office has been indicted on theft charges after being accused of stealing government and personal property from homes during FBI raids, according to U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

Authorities have arrested 36-year-old Nicholas Anthony Williams. According to the indictment, from March 2022 to July 2023, Williams allegedly took money or items from multiple homes while executing search warrants as an FBI special agent.

Williams made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Additionally, he is alleged to have converted the money and property for his personal use.

Officials also said that Williams reportedly stole several cell phones that were FBI property and gave false statements regarding fraudulent charges on his government-issued credit card.

The indictment also stated Williams has been employed as a special agent since 2019. He served in the criminal violent gang and counterterrorism squads.

The bureau didn't clarify whether Williams remains employed or if he was placed on an administrative leave.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a maximum of $250,000 fine, officials said.

