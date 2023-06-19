SkyEye flew over the scene of a major crash that killed two people in the Acres Homes area.

2 women killed after colliding with pickup truck on W. Tidwell in northwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say two women were killed in a major two-vehicle crash in northwest Houston Monday afternoon.

Houston police said officers responded to the fatal crash at about 3:21 p.m. at 4399 W. Tidwell Road.

HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said a gray pickup truck and a black sedan were involved in the collision.

SkyEye flew over the scene, where the pickup could be seen flipped over in the middle of the road.

The pickup driver was taken to the hospital and is stable, Crowson said.

Two women who were in the sedan were both killed in the crash.

Crowson said the pickup driver showed no obvious signs of intoxication, but the investigation is ongoing.

The details of how the crash occurred are still unclear.

HPD said W. Tidwell would be closed in both directions as they investigate the incident.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays. Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads. Live traffic map