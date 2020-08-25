Weather

Houstonians urged to stay off roads for people evacuating

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical Storm Laura changed to a Category 1 hurricane with winds up to 75 miles per hour. It's expected to make landfall between Wednesday night and Thursday morning as a Category 3 storm.

While the city of Galveston issued a mandatory evacuation on Tuesday for all residents, the city of Houston and Harris County leaders are urging residents to stay off the roads so people evacuating have access to the freeways.

Officials are expecting people to head north and away from coastal areas. I-10 is one of a few freeways that will implement contraflow as a last resort for evacuations.

"We want to make sure that we provide easy access for people who may be traveling throughout areas," Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said in a press conference on Monday.



"People are going to be evacuated, either from Port Arthur, from Chambers to Galveston County, to the extent that is called for, to allow them to kind of get through on Tuesday, going into Wednesday," said Mayor Sylvester Turner.



Local officials are urging residents to fill up their gas tanks now. As of Tuesday morning, the average price for gas in Texas was $1.83.

"This is not Harvey, this is not Imelda, this is not Allison. This is Laura," Hidalgo said on Monday. "Every storm is different, and we urge folks not to use any prior storm as a template for what or will happen. What we need to do is prepare for the worst."

Turner also suggests that you have supplies on standby and have food that won't spoil in case of a power outage.

"Harvey was a rainy event. This one, for example, would be more of a windy day. We are certainly more prepared than we were three years ago," Turner said. "We learned a lot from Hurricane Harvey but you cannot compare Harvey, with what we are dealing in this particular case."

The additional concern is the spread of COVID-19. This is something Hidalgo says they have thought about carefully. The Red Cross has also been preparing but is asking the community to help too.

"You're asking folks to leave, stay with friends and family, that is additional exposure," Hidalgo said. "Overall, we are preparing for each contingency and what we need the community's help with is to do the same. On the COVID-19 side, making sure you have a mask, you have hand sanitizer, you have the hygiene supplies that you need were there to be power outages."

In the event of flooding, Houston Fire Department's Chief Sam Pena says they have 10 high water vehicles and a water strike team ready to be deployed.

"We're ready to deploy and staff up as we need," Pena said.

RELATED LINKS:

Map shows where Houstonians report the most flooding
EMBED More News Videos

WATCH: ABC13's Steven Romo walks you through the interactive map and the areas most affected by flooding.



Gov. Greg Abbott declares emergency state disaster for 23 Texas coastal counties
EMBED More News Videos

Press play to learn more about the counties involved in the state disaster declaration.



Hurricane prep kits done on a budget
EMBED More News Videos

You don't have to blow a lot of money to be hurricane ready! Here's how to put together a more affordable DIY preparedness kit.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonabc13 hurricane guidesylvester turnertropical weathereye on the gulfhurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
9AM UPDATE: Laura's winds now reached hurricane strength
Galveston mandatory evacuations in place ahead of Laura
Voluntary evacuation issued for some residents in these counties
Red Cross officials start getting shelters ready
Preparing your outdoor property for severe weather
H-E-B temporarily changes hours as Texans prepare for storms
Houston-area school closings and delays
Show More
Hurricane hacks for food storage and more
Here's what Tropical Storm Laura looks like from space
Community seeks answers in case of missing 2-year-old
Nikki Haley says 'America is not a racist country'
St. Louis couple, in RNC speech, defends show of guns
More TOP STORIES News