Houstonians urged to stay off roads for people evacuating

#Laura has been upgraded to a hurricane. There are currently NO evacuations in place for the City of Houston. Residents need to begin implementing hurricane plans NOW:



⛈ Register for @AlertHouston: https://t.co/s6g0ajTFff

⛈ View official updates: https://t.co/ESTZCAGcl4 https://t.co/kSMZvbxmS1 — Houston OEM (@HoustonOEM) August 25, 2020

Just met these first responders from Bexar County and Lake Jackson. They’re heading to Beaumont for staging ahead of Laura as it makes its way to TX/LA coast. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/8BELwhh4Te — T.J. Parker (@TJParkerABC13) August 25, 2020

WATCH: ABC13's Steven Romo walks you through the interactive map and the areas most affected by flooding.

Press play to learn more about the counties involved in the state disaster declaration.

You don't have to blow a lot of money to be hurricane ready! Here's how to put together a more affordable DIY preparedness kit.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical Storm Laura changed to a Category 1 hurricane with winds up to 75 miles per hour. It's expected to make landfall between Wednesday night and Thursday morning as a Category 3 storm.While the city of Galveston issued a mandatory evacuation on Tuesday for all residents, the city of Houston and Harris County leaders are urging residents to stay off the roads so people evacuating have access to the freeways.Officials are expecting people to head north and away from coastal areas. I-10 is one of a few freeways that will implement contraflow as a last resort for evacuations."We want to make sure that we provide easy access for people who may be traveling throughout areas," Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said in a press conference on Monday."People are going to be evacuated, either from Port Arthur, from Chambers to Galveston County, to the extent that is called for, to allow them to kind of get through on Tuesday, going into Wednesday," said Mayor Sylvester Turner.Local officials are urging residents to fill up their gas tanks now. As of Tuesday morning, the average price for gas in Texas was $1.83."This is not Harvey, this is not Imelda, this is not Allison. This is Laura," Hidalgo said on Monday. "Every storm is different, and we urge folks not to use any prior storm as a template for what or will happen. What we need to do is prepare for the worst."Turner also suggests that you have supplies on standby and have food that won't spoil in case of a power outage."Harvey was a rainy event. This one, for example, would be more of a windy day. We are certainly more prepared than we were three years ago," Turner said. "We learned a lot from Hurricane Harvey but you cannot compare Harvey, with what we are dealing in this particular case."The additional concern is the spread of COVID-19. This is something Hidalgo says they have thought about carefully. The Red Cross has also been preparing but is asking the community to help too."You're asking folks to leave, stay with friends and family, that is additional exposure," Hidalgo said. "Overall, we are preparing for each contingency and what we need the community's help with is to do the same. On the COVID-19 side, making sure you have a mask, you have hand sanitizer, you have the hygiene supplies that you need were there to be power outages."In the event of flooding, Houston Fire Department's Chief Sam Pena says they have 10 high water vehicles and a water strike team ready to be deployed."We're ready to deploy and staff up as we need," Pena said.