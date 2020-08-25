Houstonians urged to stay off roads for people evacuating

#Laura has been upgraded to a hurricane. There are currently NO evacuations in place for the City of Houston. Residents need to begin implementing hurricane plans NOW:



⛈ Register for @AlertHouston: https://t.co/s6g0ajTFff

⛈ View official updates: https://t.co/ESTZCAGcl4 https://t.co/kSMZvbxmS1