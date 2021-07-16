crime

East Downtown man keeping watchful eye after being followed by group on scooters

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There is concern on Houston's East End that was sparked by young adults on scooters. Neighbors say these adults are riding around late at night looking for trouble.

A man, who did not want to be identified, said he was riding his bike around 2:30 a.m. near Little Woodrow's when he noticed a group of people on scooters following too closely behind him.

"[My] gut feeling said to turn back around," he told ABC13.

Following that feeling, he biked away from the bar.

"They followed us down St. Emanuel past Texas onto Congress," he said. "When we went up to the driveway of my friend's place, they said something and then just kind of took off."

The close encounter prompted him to post about the experience on Nextdoor, where other neighbors said they dealt with something similar.

One of the neighbors was concerned about car and home break-ins. They shared a surveillance video of strangers in a private car lot, which showed someone taking off on what appears to be a scooter. The biker said it looked like the same people who tailed him a few nights before.

"I never got to see their faces, but I just remember the white shirt, skinny, tall, and like a young appearance," he said.

The commonalities were enough to convince neighbors to get in touch with the constable's office. Now, the biker said he's noticed more officers in the area.

"We should be able to go outside and do what we want without fear, but this is the place we live in. We always have to be aware of our surroundings," he said.

He is also only biking during the day and continuing to listen to his gut.

"I'm glad I did, because who knows what could have happened," he said.
