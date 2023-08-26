Houston Dynamo face Lionel Messi and Inter Miami with US Open Cup on the line

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Dynamo suddenly have a date with Lionel Messi next month.

The Dynamo already faced off with Messi's club, Inter Miami CF, back in April of the current Major League Soccer season. They were scheduled to face off just once.

Then, seemingly out of nowhere, Inter Miami became Messi's landing spot in North America after he decided to leave French club Paris Saint-Germain in June.

By July, Messi debuted to hype and fanfare, and since netting a free kick against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup tournament, he has scored 10 goals in eight matches.

So how do the Dynamo fit in all of this? Houston and Inter Miami both earned spots in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup championship, an annual tournament that takes place in lockstep with the MLS season.

On Wednesday, Houston defeated Real Salt Lake, 3-1, in extra time in one semifinal. Happening almost at the same time, Inter Miami needed penalty kicks, including the first made by Messi, against FC Cincinnati to earn entry into the championship.

The Dynamo club is bidding for its second U.S. Open Cup in six years. Inter Miami already earned the Leagues Cup championship this month with Messi in tow.

The championship match is set for Wednesday, Sept. 27 at Inter Miami's home pitch in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

For Dynamo supporters thinking about making the trip to see their guys take on Messi, the cheapest verified resale ticket listed on Ticketmaster is $295.

