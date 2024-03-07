CONCACAF Champions Cup: Dynamo own goal in stoppage time puts Houston behind after 1st leg vs. Crew

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Dynamo will try to come back from a one-goal deficit after the first leg in the CONCACAF Champions Cup after the Columbus Crew came away with a goal as the visiting team Wednesday night.

However, Houston, which went scoreless to kick off its Round of 16 series against the MLS Cup champions, shot themselves in the foot in stoppage time to allow the Crew to come away with a score at Shell Energy Stadium.

In the 96th minute and with both teams level at 0-0, the Crew was awarded a free kick in the attacking half due to Houston's Amine Bassi committing a foul.

The Crew kicked into the crowded box in front of Dynamo goaltender Steve Clark, who was unable to save an own goal scored by midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla.

Once again, the Dynamo aren't eliminated yet due to aggregate scoring determining the outcome. Both teams meet again next Wednesday, March 12, in Columbus.

So, what scenarios are on the table?

Columbus owns an away goal. If the second leg results in Houston scoring a goal while holding the Crew scoreless, both teams would be level with an away score a piece. Extra time would be played in the second game, and if both clubs are level after the two 15-minute periods, a penalty shootout will take place.

Houston can advance if next Wednesday's outcome after 90 minutes is 2-1 in favor of the Dynamo. The aggregate would be level at 2-2, but Houston would move on with a 2-1 away-goal advantage, which is the matchup's first tiebreaker and the method used for the Dynamo to advance in the first round.

As long as the Dynamo end up with a one-goal advantage after 90 minutes, Houston would either advance or force extra time.

Houston would be eliminated if they don't score, draw, or lose the second leg.

The Dynamo's next MLS match isn't until Saturday, March 16, when they host the Portland Timbers. Houston is winless after two matches, owning a draw, a loss, and just one point for the season.

