Houston Dynamo hand head coach Ben Olsen contract extension through 2026 MLS season

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Dynamo head coach Ben Olsen is here to stay.

The club announced on Thursday that Olsen has agreed to a contract extension through the 2026 Major League Soccer season.

Olsen was hired on Nov. 8, 2022, making him the sixth head coach in club history.

Under Olsen's helm, the Dynamo won its second Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and fourth domestic championship last season. In addition, the team advanced to the Western Conference Final and qualified for the MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Olsen, 46, has more than a decade of head coaching experience after his previous coaching stint with D.C. United in 2010. Olsen is among the top 10 all-time MLS coaches, with 131 victories under his belt.

Concerning the 2024 MLS season, Houston currently sits at the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference with a record of four wins, two losses, and one draw. With seven league matches played, the team's current record is the club's best start in five years.

The Dynamo's next match will be against Austin FC at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, April 20, at 7:30 p.m.