Houston Dynamo declines 2025 option for Héctor Herrera after 3 seasons with the club

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston Dynamo FC announced the departure of Designated Player Héctor Herrera following the 2024 Major League Soccer campaign, after choosing to decline the forward's 2025 contract option.

Herrera first signed with the club in March 2022, agreeing to a two-year deal through the 2024 season with an option for 2025. He officially joined the Dynamo in the summer of 2022, following the end of his deal with Atletico Madrid.

Herrera went on to record six goals and 23 assists in 69 appearances for the Texas team over the course of three MLS seasons, while also helping the Dynamo to the 2023 U.S. Open Cup trophy. He played an integral role under head coach Ben Olsen, and was team captain during his tenure in Houston.

But his career with the team comes to a close following a dramatic incident, where he was sent off the field during Sunday's playoff match against Seattle Sounders FC for spitting at referee Armando Villarreal.

Herrera initially received a yellow card in the 65th minute of Game 2 of the best-of-three series against the Sounders for a foul, before visibly showing disagreement on the call. After arguing with Villarreal over the decision, Herrera turned around at the referee and spat in his direction, which resulted in a red card and automatic expulsion.

Olsen's side went on to lose the game on penalties to conclude its 2024 MLS season.

Herrera now heads into the offseason as a free agent.

The Dynamo also declined the options of five other players, including Júnior Moreno, Ján Gregu, Brad Smith, Ousmane Sylla, and Xavier Valdez, while announcing the negotiation of contracts with Latif Blessing, Steve Clark, Daniel Steres, Tate Schmitt, and Andrew Tarbell.

The team will enter the 2025 season with 17 players under contract.