It's Dynamo Day! Houston team to host Sounders in must-win playoff game at home this weekend

Friday, Nov. 1, has been declared Dynamo Day in Houston. The team's must-win game is at home this weekend against the Seattle Sounders.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mayor John Whitmire declared Friday, Nov. 1, Dynamo Day in Houston.

The proclamation recognizes the team's success in securing back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time since 2013. They're the only Major League Soccer team from Texas in the playoffs, and they have a must-win game this weekend following a loss to the Seattle Sounders in Game 1.

Club President Jessica O'Neill joined Eyewitness News Friday morning.

She said the "Grind To Shine" mantra represents the team's scrappy and gritty nature and pays homage to the city they represent.

Like Houston, O'Neill said the Dynamo is a strong and diverse team that feels determined to survive and advance in the playoffs.

The Dynamo will play at Shell Energy Stadium for a win-or-go-home match without superstar Coco Carasquilla on Sunday, Nov. 3.

Carasquilla received a red card in Game 1. Houston lost on penalties in Seattle in the Round One Best-of-3 Series.

Tickets are still available for Sunday's game for as low as $25. Game three will be played in Seattle if necessary.

