Dynamo hopes to advance to Western Conference semifinals in Game 3 against Real Salt Lake

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Dynamo FC are looking to advance to the conference semifinals in Game 3 against Real Salt Lake at Shell Energy Stadium Saturday evening.

The Dynamo are coming off a Game 2 loss in a penalty-shootout, where Real Salt Lake won the match in a nail-biter, 5-4.

Furthermore, the Dynamo are looking to take care of home-field advantage for Game 3 in hopes of keeping their playoff aspirations alive in the 2023 MLS Playoffs.

A trip to the Western Conference semifinals is at stake, where Houston will play Sporting Kansas City on Nov. 25 or 26, if the Dynamo win the series finale Saturday.