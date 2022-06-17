City of Fulshear asks residents and businesses to help conserve water

FULSHEAR, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Fulshear is asking residents and businesses, excluding residents on their own water well system, to assist with conserving water.While not related, Fulshear's advisory comes a week after nearby Katy urged its residents to conserve as well.Fulshear is experiencing a high demand on all of their water systems due to extreme heat conditions and lack of rainfall.Conserving water is extremely important in helping to alleviate the high demand on the City's systems and should help mitigate the fluctuations in water pressure, city officials said.The city said this in their press release:If drought conditions continue, the City of Fulshear said they anticipate enacting water conservation measures in accordance with the City's Drought Contingency Plan.If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact the City's Utility Services Division at 281-346-8830.