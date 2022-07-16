memorial

Family mourning loss of well-known Houston DJ who fell from 13th floor balcony on July 4

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A family is mourning the death of a well-known Houston DJ just one week after she fell from a high-rise balcony in downtown Houston.

Darien Lewis, known by her DJ tag name, "DJ D Baby", fell off of a 13th-floor balcony onto the 9th floor at the Camden Downtown Apartments on the morning of July 4, according to the family.

Houston police responded to a call of someone reporting that they saw someone fall multiple stories at about 5:10 a.m.

The 23-year-old woman was taken to the hospital, where she stayed until she died on July 13.

The investigation into her death is ongoing. The medical examiner's office has not released a cause or manner of death.

Loved ones are gathering for a balloon release at VooDoo Seafood and Lounge at 2712 Eldridge Parkway on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.

