Houston named No. 1 destination for millennials on the move from this Texas city

HOUSTON, Texas -- For the most part, Austin millennials have stayed close to home after entering adulthood, a new report indicates.

At age 26, nearly 70% of people who were born from 1984 to 1992 and raised in Austin remained there, according to the report. That leaves more than 30% who moved elsewhere.

Data compiled by researchers at Harvard University and the U.S. Census Bureau pinpoints Houston as the No. 1 target for millennials who lived in Austin at age 16 and grew up here but lived somewhere else in the U.S. at age 26. The Bayou City attracted 3.9% of millennial movers born from 1984 to 1992 (a large subset of the millennial generation) who grew up in Austin.

