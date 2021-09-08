1 dead after fight outside SE Houston hotel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person died Wednesday morning and multiple people were detained in connection with an incident at a southeast Houston hotel.It happened around 4 a.m. in the 9900 block of the Gulf Freeway near Airport Boulevard.First responders were called to a hotel to respond to an unconscious person after reports of a fight.The victim died at the scene, and at least two people were being held in custody, according to authorities.It wasn't clear what exactly happened or who the victim was.Houston police homicide investigators were called to the scene to try and find out what exactly happened.