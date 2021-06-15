body found

HPD investigating death of woman whose wrapped body found in dumpster in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway in the death of a woman whose body was found wrapped and placed in a dumpster in southwest Houston.

Police said the body of Leandra Addis was found May 28 in the 6500 block of Hillcroft Street. According to investigators, they believe the crime that led to her death happened on May 27 inside her apartment.

Addis' family and police are now seeking the community's help in identifying the suspect in her murder.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call 713-222-TIPS (8477).
