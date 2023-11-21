WATCH LIVE

All mainlanes of East Freeway WB at Federal blocked after 2nd motorcyclist killed in crash today

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 10:27PM
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A motorcyclist was killed after being involved in a wreck along the East Freeway westbound on Tuesday.

The Houston Police Department confirmed the fatal crash happened just before 3 p.m., blocking all mainlanes of I-10 westbound at Federal.

HPD said the incident involved two separate vehicles, though it's unclear how the motorcyclist died.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes as authorities investigate the crash.

This is the second incident involving a motorcyclist killed in a crash on Tuesday. A 20-year-old man on a blue Kawasaki motorcycle hit the back of two cars after riding in between two lanes on US-59.

READ MORE: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into separate vehicles along US-59 inbound at Fondren, HPD says

Houston police are investigating a deadly crash along the Southwest Freeway involving a motorcycle and SUV Tuesday morning.
