Deadly crash involving motorcycle and SUV blocks 3 lanes of US-59 inbound at Fondren

Houston police are investigating a deadly crash along the Southwest Freeway involving a motorcycle and SUV Tuesday morning.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a deadly crash along the Southwest Freeway involving a motorcycle Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported at about 8:45 a.m. and blocked three lanes inbound at Fondren Road.

Authorities said a motorcycle and Jeep Cherokee were involved in the crash, and at one point, a citizen was providing CPR to a victim.

The incident was listed as a fatality, though it's unclear who died and if there were any other injuries.

HPD said vehicular crimes division officers were headed to the scene to investigate the crash.

Drivers should expect major delays.

