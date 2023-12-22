Driver accused of running red light, hitting multiple vehicles and taking off in north Houston

Ricardo Sanchez Reyes is now charged in a 40-year-old man's death after hitting his vehicle, which landed on top of him.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities have made an arrest in a multi-vehicle crash that killed a 40-year-old man last weekend in north Houston.

The Houston Police Department responded to the wreck at about 2:45 p.m. on Sunday on Canino Road and Airline Drive.

Ricardo Esmin Sanchez Reyes, 29, was driving a silver Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck when he allegedly blew past a red light and hit Martin Arroyo's vehicle, T-boning him at the intersection.

Arroyo was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car, which landed on top of him. He died at the scene.

Police said Reyes also hit a red Chevrolet Camaro, a blue Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, and a Ford F-150 pickup truck waiting at a red light.

HPD said Reyes and two of his passengers then ran from the scene.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Manhunt underway after fatal hit and run on Canino Road in north Houston, police say

No one else was injured in the crash.

Reyes was arrested and has now been charged with failure to stop and render aid involving death. His bond is set at $50,000.

If he makes his bond, he is not allowed to consume drugs or alcohol, must remain in Harris County, and cannot drive without permission from a judge.

Records show Reyes has a previous DWI from 2018.

"The Defendant, who has a prior DWI conviction involving a serious crash, fled the scene of a major crash that left the decedent pinned under his own car. The Defendant then tried to deceive law enforcement regarding his involvement," the court documents state.

Reyes' next court date is scheduled for next Wednesday.