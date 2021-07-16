houston police department

$975K in federal funding to go toward resources for Houston crime victims

Victims of crime in Houston will soon have more people on their side

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher are working with the Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Houston to help victims of violent crimes gain access to recovery resources.

Jackson Lee announced on Thursday that $975,000 of federal funding will be dedicated to HPD victim services to help prioritize the need of victims.

"We are fighting to be part of the solution and not part of the problem," Jackson Lee said.

This funding will employ a total of nine victim advocates that can take on about 1,400 cases a year.

"As the child of a crime victim, a mother who was kidnapped when I was three years old, I can tell you that in 1962, there were no victim's services for her," said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. "There was nobody to help her with restitution. There was no counseling available. There was no one to assuage her fears and walking through the court system."

All those resources will soon be available to victims like Scott Brogan, who said he was a victim of a violent crime three weeks ago in his own home. The suspect, he said, was a complete stranger.

"In 71 minutes, a total stranger broke into my home and tried to murder me with a lawnmower blade and a metal walking stick," Brogan said. "For people like me, we need to have guidance. Being victim doesn't come with a manual."
