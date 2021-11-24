Woman shot after setting gambling machine on fire in NE Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman has been hospitalized after being shot during a fight at a convenience store in northeast Houston.On Tuesday, at 2:30 p.m., officers were called out to the 4700 block of Lockwood after reports of a shooting. At the scene, police found a woman shot.While the woman shot is expected to be OK, police said an argument between two women led to the shooting.The victim and second woman were inside a convenience store near some gambling machines. At one point, the victim pulled out lighter fluid and poured it on one of the machines. This led the women to begin arguing.The argument followed onto the parking lot and at some point, the second woman pulled out a gun and shot the victim.One of the women was taken to the hospital and the second woman is on the run.While the relationship between the women is unclear, police say they know each other.