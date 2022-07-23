woman shot

Woman shot at after-hours club in southwest Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was shot at an after-hours club on Saturday in southwest Harris County, according to deputies.

At 5:31 a.m., deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a shooting at 13655 Bissonnet St. near Eldridge Parkway.

Upon arrival, deputies said they found a woman with a gunshot wound and was transported by Life Flight in critical condition.



Authorities said some kind of disturbance between two parties led to the shooting.

HCSO deputies said one person is in custody.
