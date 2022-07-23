Woman shot at after-hours club in southwest Harris County, deputies say

At 5:31 a.m., deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a shooting at 13655 Bissonnet St. near Eldridge Parkway.
Upon arrival, deputies said they found a woman with a gunshot wound and was transported by Life Flight in critical condition.
@HCSOTexas units responded to an after-hours club at 13655 Bissonnet. Units found an adult female had been shot. Victim is being taken by Lifeflight in critical condition. Investigators are enroute to the scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/UgWbiWpLKY— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 23, 2022
Authorities said some kind of disturbance between two parties led to the shooting.
HCSO deputies said one person is in custody.