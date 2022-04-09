fatal shooting

4 people shot, 1 person dead after shootout at sports bar near Westheimer, Harris Co. police say

Houston crime: 4 shot, 1 dead in shooting outside Al's sport's bar near Westheimer Road near Addicks Clodine

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Four people were shot and one person was killed after a shootout at a sports bar in W. Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies.

Deputies responded to a shooting at Al's Sports Bar on 16203 Westheimer Road just before 1 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived on scene, four people had gunshot wounds and one man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting is believed to have happened after a fight with several males inside of the bar that spilled out into the parking lot. Once outside, several of the males pulled guns and multiple shots were exchanged, according to officials.

Investigators said the man killed fired a weapon but weren't yet sure whether he struck anyone.

Two people were taken to Memorial Hermann by helicopter. Two others were taken to area hospitals by ambulance.

Two of the four are believed to be bystanders according to deputies.



Harris County sheriff's deputies believe that everyone that was involved has been identified and that they are reviewing the surveillance footage.
