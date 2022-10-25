Woman dies when multiple shots were fired on car she was in with others in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 26-year-old woman is dead after multiple gunshots were fired into the vehicle she was in with other people, according to police.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 Livestream.

Houston police officers were called to the shooting at 110 West Rankin Road on Wednesday at about 1:10 a.m.

At the scene, officers found the driver applying pressure to the woman while still inside the vehicle.

A witness told police that the woman and others were inside the Nissan at a gas station on 110 West Rankin Road when five to six Black men approached them. The suspects then pulled out guns and fired multiple shots at the vehicle.

The victims fled the scene but realized the woman had been shot in the stomach and stopped at a different gas station at 1127 West Rankin Road. That's when pressure was applied to her.

The woman was taken to HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, where she was pronounced dead.

The other people inside the vehicle were not injured.

At this time, the identity of the woman has not been released.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.