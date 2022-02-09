crime prevention

2 new violence prevention programs to launch in Cypress Station area in north Harris County

EMBED <>More Videos

County leaders reveal $50M plan to reduce violent crime

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County and the City of Houston plan to announce two new violence prevention programs Wednesday morning.

The initiatives come as violence continues across our area, including against children.

Two incidents occurred within hours of each other on Tuesday.

At 4:20 p.m. in the 7500 block of Bissonnet, a 13-year-old boy was shot three times in the parking lot of a grocery store across from Sharpstown High School and near Sugar Grove Academy Middle School in southwest Houston.

The teen is expected to survive.

Then at 9 p.m., a 9-year-old girl and her family were on the way to the grocery store when someone fired into their Tahoe during an apparent road rage incident on the Southwest Freeway. The girl was shot in the head and is in critical condition.

Ahead of the announcement, the initiatives are expected to include the following:

  • hospital-based intervention
  • Holistic Assistance Response Team (HART), an alternative to law enforcement for non-emergency calls related to various social needs


Both pilot programs will be launched in Cypress Station in north Harris County.

In Oct. 2021, a 13 Investigates analysis of more than 210,000 incidents reported to the Harris County Sheriff's Office since 2019 found the Cypress Station area has the most crime in the county. That didn't include crimes reported to the Houston Police Department, which 13 Investigates analyzed in 2020, or other law enforcement agencies that serve the county.

READ MORE: 13 Investigates: How residents in this North Harris County neighborhood became numb to crime

Cypress Station now appears to be a focus for leaders.

Last week, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo was joined by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez to unveil the details of their $50 million "Clean Street, Safe Neighborhoods" program. Commissioner's Court approved funding last October for the initiative, which targets blighted buildings, dark streets and other abandoned structures considered incubators of crime and gun violence.

Part of the unveiling of that program included the demolition of an eight-story apartment building that has been abandoned since Aug. 2020. The county said the structure has been used by drug dealers to hide weapons and narcotics.

Hidalgo is set to speak again at Wednesday's event and will be joined by the following people:

  • Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis
  • Harris County Public Health Executive Director Barbie Robinson
  • Harris County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Raymond Lomelo
  • Houston Health Department Assistant Director Deborah Moore


The video above is from a previous report on the county plan to help make the Cypress Station area safer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonharris countyhealthstop the violencecrime preventionviolence
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME PREVENTION
Commissioners push for violent offenders to post a minimum 10% of bond
Woman's murder is 473rd homicide in Houston this year
'Don't shop alone': Purse-snatching victim warns other shoppers
Proposed 'Harris Co. Safe' program targets 7 violent crime hot spots
TOP STORIES
Child shot in road rage incident as family headed to grocery store
13-year-old shot multiple times outside grocery store, HPD says
Houston launches Special Events Task Force after Astroworld tragedy
Sun-sational weather takes us into the weekend
How to get up to $3,600 per child in tax credit
Niña recibe un disparo en la cabeza en una autopista
Up to 40 SpaceX satellites fall out of orbit after geomagnetic storm
Show More
Belong Kitchen opens doors for workers with disabilities
Texans questioned on timing and reasoning for hiring of Lovie Smith
Parents of Murdered Children search for answers at monthly meetings
ABC13 to host Texas grid disaster anniversary town hall
Commissioners push for violent offenders to post a minimum 10% of bond
More TOP STORIES News