2 new violence prevention programs to launch in Cypress Station area in north Harris County

The initiatives come as violence continues across our area, including against children.
Two incidents occurred within hours of each other on Tuesday.
At 4:20 p.m. in the 7500 block of Bissonnet, a 13-year-old boy was shot three times in the parking lot of a grocery store across from Sharpstown High School and near Sugar Grove Academy Middle School in southwest Houston.
The teen is expected to survive.
Then at 9 p.m., a 9-year-old girl and her family were on the way to the grocery store when someone fired into their Tahoe during an apparent road rage incident on the Southwest Freeway. The girl was shot in the head and is in critical condition.
Ahead of the announcement, the initiatives are expected to include the following:
- hospital-based intervention
- Holistic Assistance Response Team (HART), an alternative to law enforcement for non-emergency calls related to various social needs
Both pilot programs will be launched in Cypress Station in north Harris County.
In Oct. 2021, a 13 Investigates analysis of more than 210,000 incidents reported to the Harris County Sheriff's Office since 2019 found the Cypress Station area has the most crime in the county. That didn't include crimes reported to the Houston Police Department, which 13 Investigates analyzed in 2020, or other law enforcement agencies that serve the county.
Cypress Station now appears to be a focus for leaders.
Last week, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo was joined by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez to unveil the details of their $50 million "Clean Street, Safe Neighborhoods" program. Commissioner's Court approved funding last October for the initiative, which targets blighted buildings, dark streets and other abandoned structures considered incubators of crime and gun violence.
Part of the unveiling of that program included the demolition of an eight-story apartment building that has been abandoned since Aug. 2020. The county said the structure has been used by drug dealers to hide weapons and narcotics.
Hidalgo is set to speak again at Wednesday's event and will be joined by the following people:
- Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis
- Harris County Public Health Executive Director Barbie Robinson
- Harris County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Raymond Lomelo
- Houston Health Department Assistant Director Deborah Moore
