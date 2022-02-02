Houston and Harris County leaders to discuss crime prevention plans

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will speak at 1 p.m. ABC13 will stream his briefing live in the video player above.
Wednesday morning, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo was joined by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez to unveil the details of their "Clean Street, Safe Neighborhoods" program. The program targets old, abandoned buildings and dark streets, hoping to make improvements that will deter crime.
Specifically, Hidalgo brought up an area in north Harris County where violent and deadly crimes occurred within a half-mile area around 900 Cypress Station Drive.
In Oct. 2021, 13 Investigates analyzed more than 210,000 incidents reported to the Harris County Sheriff's Office since 2019 found the Cypress Station area has the most crime in the county. That didn't include crimes reported to the Houston Police Department, which 13 Investigates analyzed the previous year, or other law enforcement agencies that serve the county.
13 Investigates report: How residents in this north Harris County neighborhood became numb to crime
Overnight, there were three different shootings in just two hours, and one person was killed.
The first shooting occurred at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday on Harwin and Fondren, where a man was shot in the neck. It's believed that shooting started as an argument. One person was hospitalized, and the suspect is on the run.
Minutes later, at 11:30 p.m., police say someone was robbed and shot in front of an apartment complex at Lansdale and W. Sam Houston Parkway. The wounded person was taken to the hospital in serious condition, and that suspect also got away.
Then at 1 a.m. in east Houston, the body of a woman who had been shot in the chest was found on Nimitz and Evanston. Authorities are investigating her death.
ABC13 has also learned the number of weapons on our area streets is high.
RELATED: Standoff injuring 3 HPD officers draws attention to 'ghost guns'
Since 2019, the overall number of guns the Houston Forensic Science Center received from HPD is on the rise. On average, firearm technicians are handling about 500 weapons a month. The highest count was 683 last March.
Last week after three Houston police officers were shot, Turner said that plans would be revealed on what leaders plan to do to curb crime. He'll be joined by HPD Chief Troy Finner to discuss that.