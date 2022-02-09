13-year-old shot multiple times outside grocery store in southwest Houston, police say

The shooting happened Tuesday at about 4 p.m. in the 7500 block of Bissonnet. Police said the suspect(s) pulled up into the parking lot of a grocery store, walked up and fired multiple shots into the vehicle the teen was in.
As the suspect was attempting to flee, police said the driver of the vehicle ran over a second victim, a teen Hispanic girl, who is now stable.
South Gessner officers are at a shooting scene 7500 Bissonnet. 13 year old male victim is expected to survive. 202 pic.twitter.com/LgzCG1zfyL— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 9, 2022
Police said the suspect, who is believed to be a Hispanic or Black man, fled in a gray, newer model SUV with dark rims.