13-year-old shot multiple times outside grocery store in southwest Houston, police say

South Gessner officers are at a shooting scene 7500 Bissonnet. 13 year old male victim is expected to survive. 202 pic.twitter.com/LgzCG1zfyL — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 9, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 13-year-old boy is expected to be OK after he was shot three times in southwest Houston, police said.The shooting happened Tuesday at about 4 p.m. in the 7500 block of Bissonnet. Police said the suspect(s) pulled up into the parking lot of a grocery store, walked up and fired multiple shots into the vehicle the teen was in.As the suspect was attempting to flee, police said the driver of the vehicle ran over a second victim, a teen Hispanic girl, who is now stable.Police said the suspect, who is believed to be a Hispanic or Black man, fled in a gray, newer model SUV with dark rims.