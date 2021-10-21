theft

Serial burglar costs Houston used car lot owner thousands of dollars

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Serial burglar costs used car lot owner thousands of dollars

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A business owner in Houston's southeast side is hoping to get the person who stole cheap car parts from his shop off the streets.

Desmond Kelvin said he moved his used car shop to Cullen Boulevard from Scott Street for safety.

"The breaking in [it] was too much in that neighborhood. It made me move," Kelvin explained.

But at least four times, vehicles at the business known as Elegant Cars were broken into. Kelvin said it's the same thief - and he has the video to prove it.

On Wednesday morning, surveillance video showed a Black man busting out the driver's side window of one of the vehicles to steal parts. Kelvin said the man arrived at the lot in a silver PT Cruiser.

According to Kelvin, the crook knew what was in the van from prior visits - he's broken in, popped the hood & stolen batteries. The batteries are cheap, but the window repair is not.

"He came [Wednesday] just for this," Kelvin noted. "I have to put brand new glass, a label for when someone visits. I know I'm going to spend close to $500 for each broken window."

The multiple burglaries have cost him thousands of dollars.

Now, after moving his car lot for safety, Kelvin hopes the next move is this serial burglar being caught by Houston police - who are investigating the incidents.

"They're going to get him, they will," he said.

For more updates on this story, follow Adam Winkler on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonauto thefttheftcar theftsurveillancesurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THEFT
2 suspects wanted in theft of beer and threat against store clerk
1 dead when auto parts thieves shot at in west Houston, police say
Wounded man stole Uber driver's SUV before chase, HPD says
Suspects crash into Kroger in an attempt to steal ATM, deputies say
TOP STORIES
What you need to know about Astros tickets, events before World Series
Can authorities prove if Brian Laundrie killed Gabby Petito?
Yordan Alvarez returns from double knee surgery to win ALCS MVP
Baldwin was told gun was 'cold' before movie set shooting
Astros head to World Series after ALCS win over Boston
Houston Astros on pace for record beer year
'Bobby Dynamite' helps chug the Astros towards ALCS title
Show More
Don't get stuck in these traffic closures this weekend
20-year-old shot to death during break-in of Conroe home, police say
Arrest made in case of Alvin abduction, sexual assault of a minor
Rain chances increase this afternoon
USC suspends fraternity after alleged drug-facilitated sexual assaults
More TOP STORIES News