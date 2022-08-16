HPD searching for suspects who stole 5K gallons of diesel from W. Houston business over 4 days

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for a couple of suspects who they said stole 5,000 gallons of diesel over a span of four days.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 Livestream.

On Tuesday, the Houston Police Department shared photos of the suspicious vehicles on Twitter.

"Help us find these suspicious vehicles in a felony theft investigation," HPD tweeted.

Police said the incidents happened at a business in the 800 block of South State Highway 6 in a matter of four days in July.

The suspected vehicles involved are believed to be two white Ford F-250 or F-350 trucks. A third vehicle was described as a blue Volkswagen.

SEE ALSO:

Fuqua Express gas station manager in SW Houston says thieves stole diesel from underground tanks

Pct. 4 deputies searching for thieves who took over $8K of diesel fuel from Spring gas station