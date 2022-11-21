Man in custody after stealing more than 800 gallons of diesel fuel from Spring gas pump: officials

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in custody after officials say he stole hundreds of gallons of fuel from a gas station in Spring on Monday.

They say the man was caught stealing more than 800 gallons of diesel fuel from a gas station in the 26620 block of Kuykendahl Road.

The Harris County Precinct 4 is holding the man they charged with the unlawful use of a criminal instrument and violation of motor fuel tax.

The constable's office said the man may see more charges.

