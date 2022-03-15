Pct. 4 deputies searching for thieves who took over $8K of diesel fuel from Spring gas station

Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputies responded to the Chevron gas station located at 6114 Root Road in the North Hampton subdivision on Monday in response to a theft call.
Investigators said surveillance video shows the suspects unlock a gas pump and steal 1,754 gallons of diesel fuel, totaling $8,331.50.
The suspects were operating multiple vehicles, including a white 1990 extended cab Ford Super Duty flatbed pickup with five middle roof clearance lights with the middle not working, deputies said.
According to Constable Mark Herman, the driver of the flatbed was wearing a yellow hooded rain jacket.
"If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect or owner of the vehicle, in this case, you are urged to contact our dispatch at 281-376-3472 our your local law enforcement," Herman said.