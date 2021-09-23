16-year-old boy hospitalized after being shot in east Houston

Northeast officers are at a shooting 12200 Fleming. 16 year old male victim transported to the hospital. Circumstances under investigation. 202 pic.twitter.com/SZONWZuSye — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 23, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teen has been hospitalized after being shot multiple times Wednesday night.At about 9 p.m. Houston police said officers responded to a shooting in the 12200 block of Fleming.Police said the teen went to his apartment and told family members he was shot somewhere in one of the buildings.The circumstances behind the shooting are unclear, but police said the teen was taken to the hospital. In a 9:30 p.m. update, police said the teen was in surgery.