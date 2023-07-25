Houston police are searching for the two suspects who attacked and robbed a store owner just as he was arriving to his business.

Houston-area store owner attacked, robbed believed he was followed to business after bank: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After a Houston-area store owner was robbed, HPD is asking for the public's help in finding the men who did it.

The incident happened at about 10:50 a.m. July 14, police said. The victim was arriving back at his store in the 4700 block of Almeda Genoa when two unknown men approached him and forcibly grabbed the cash from his hands.

Police shared a video of the incident, which shows the suspects running up to the victim and knocking him down.

The victim told police he had a brief struggle with the suspects, but they were able to overpower him and grab the cash he was carrying. The suspects then fled in a Toyota 4-Runner, according to police.

The victim added that he withdrew a large sum of money at Hamni Bank in the 6500 block of Corporate before the incident. He believes the suspects may have followed him back to his store.

One suspect was described as a Black man between 25 to 30 years old. He's 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches and weighs about 150 pounds. He was wearing black pants, a black hoodie, and a black cap.

The second suspect was described as a Black man, 25 to 30 years old. He's 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall. He was wearing black pants, a green hoodie, and a cap.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.