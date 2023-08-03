A fight between three men turned deadly when a woman in a nearby truck opened fire at them in a motel parking lot, HPD said.

Woman shoots 3 men, killing 1 of them during a fight in SW Houston motel parking lot, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One man is dead, and two others were wounded when a woman shot at them during a fight in southwest Houston, according to police.

The scene unfolded Wednesday night at a motel in the 13900 block of South Main Street near South Post Oak Road.

Houston police said they received a call at about 7 p.m. in reference to a shooting. No one was at the scene by the time officers arrived, but through an investigation, they learned that three men got into some sort of a fight when a woman in a nearby truck shot at them.

After the shooting, one man got into the truck with the woman and fled the area. They later went to a hospital to treat the man's wound and were detained, police said.

The two other victims, who police say are brothers, were taken to a hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead.

The relationship between the brothers, the third man, and the woman was not immediately disclosed, but authorities said they are interviewing the three survivors.

Data from ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker shows there have been six homicides in the last 12 months. This area, which is home to 22,000 people, includes Greenpark, Southwest Crossing, and Windsor Village.