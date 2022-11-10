Police respond to shooting call near elementary school in southeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are responding to a shooting call near an elementary school in southeast Houston.

On Thursday, police said they received reports of a shooting at 3:20 p.m. at Fairway Drive and McHenry Street. While the exact address was not given, SkyEye view showed the shooting happened near Golfcrest Elementary School.

SkyEye was over the scene, where officers were at one location, and students were seen being dismissed.

It's unclear where the shots came from or what led to the shooting at this time.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this post as more information becomes available.